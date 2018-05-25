FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Simsek says to reassure investors on policy normalisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek will tell investors at meetings next week that the simplification of monetary policy will continue, he said on Friday.

Simsek also told broadcaster NTV in an interview that there were no tax hikes on the agenda. Investors have long called for a simplification of Turkey’s complex system of using multiple interest rates to set policy.

Simsek and Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya will travel to London next week to meet with investors, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

