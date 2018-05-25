UPDATE 1-Turkey's central bank was late to hike rates, Simsek says

(Adds details, background)

ISTANBUL, May 25 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank was late to hike interest rates, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Friday, adding that it was nonetheless a strong step that showed the bank’s independence and it would continue to do what is necessary.

Simsek, speaking to broadcaster NTV in an interview, also said the bank had the full support of the government. He said the impact of Wednesday’s rate hike was limited by developments a day later, including U.S sanctions on Turkish entities.

The central bank hiked its top interest rate to 16.5 percent from 13.5 percent on Wednesday in an extraordinary meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee. The move was aimed at putting a floor under the lira which has devalued as much as 20 percent this year.

“The central bank took a strong step although it was a late one, and it was effective. I have to emphasise that,” he said.

While the currency initially strengthened against the dollar following the move, it has since lost much of those gains.

The impact of the central bank’s move was mitigated on Thursday by the announcement of U.S. sanctions on Turkish entities related to Iran, and “fabricated” rumours that U.S. authorities could impose a large fine on Turkish lender Halkbank in a separate case related to Iran, he said.

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on several Iranian and Turkish companies and a number of aircraft in a move targeting four Iranian airlines.

Halkbank said on Thursday it had not received any notification of penalties and described the talk of considerable fines as “false rumours”.

