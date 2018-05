ISTANBUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s government spokesman said on Wednesday a game was being played with the lira but it would not change the outcome of next month’s election, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

“The people have seen the game and the player. The people have seen the puppet and puppeteers. They will not allow them or give an opportunity,” Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag was also quoted as saying. (Reporting by Daren Butler Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)