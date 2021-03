FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Interest rates on overnight swaps for Turkey’s lira spiked to 1,160% on Tuesday, the highest in at least a decade, Refinitiv data showed.

London lira overnight rates came into focus two years ago after rocketing in April 2019 to more than 1,000% as Turkish banks withheld liquidity from London markets when the currency came under pressure in the run up to local elections.