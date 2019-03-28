Turkey's cenbank raises lira swap sale limit to 30 pct for non-matured transactions -bankers

ANKARA, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank raised its total lira swap sale limit to 30 percent from 20 percent for swap transactions that have not matured, in a move aimed at increasing the forex reserves of the bank, bankers said.

The bank had raised the limit to 20 percent on Monday from 10 percent beforehand. The bank uses the Turkish Lira currency swap market to increase the efficiency in forex liquidity management.