FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 10, 2018 / 6:00 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Turkey says U.S. sanctions pressure will only harm ties, wants dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turkey on Friday warned the United States that sanctions and pressure would only serve to harm ties between the two NATO allies, adding Ankara would continue to retaliate as necessary against U.S. tariffs.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy also said in a statement that Turkey wanted issues to be solved through diplomacy, dialogue, good intentions and bilateral understanding.

His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump intensified the dispute with Ankara by imposing higher tariffs on metal imports, deepening turmoil in Turkish financial markets.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.