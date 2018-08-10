FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. readying increase in tariffs on Turkey on national security grounds -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has authorized his administration to prepare documents to increase tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey under Section 232 of U.S. trade law, which allows for tariffs on national security grounds, the White House said on Friday.

“Section 232 tariffs are imposed on imports from particular countries whose exports threaten to impair national security as defined in Section 232, independent of negotiations on trade or any other matter,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Writing by Tim Ahmann Editing by Frances Kerry)

