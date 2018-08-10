Trump doubles tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had authorized higher tariffs on imports from Turkey, imposing a 20 percent duty on aluminum and 50 percent one on steel, as tensions mount between the two NATO allies over Ankara’s imprisonment of an evangelical pastor and other diplomatic issues.

“I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar!” Trump said in an early morning post on Twitter. “Aluminum will now be 20 percent and Steel 50 percent. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey Editing by Frances Kerry)