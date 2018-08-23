FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 4:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lira steady after Turkey accuses U.S. of waging 'economic war'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded flat on Thursday after Turkey accused Washington of waging “economic war” and failing to respect its legal system over the fate of an evangelical Christian pastor whose trial in Turkey has soured ties between the NATO allies.

At 0430 GMT, the lira stood at 6.0314 against the dollar, 37 percent weaker this year and little changed from Wednesday’s close of 6.0330. Trade was thinner than usual and probably mainly offshore as Turkish markets closed on Monday for a week’s holiday to mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

