FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 4, 2018 / 8:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's lira weakens after September inflation, dollar rally

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened more than 2 percent on Thursday, a day after data showed that annual inflation had hit nearly 25 percent in September, vastly exceeding expectations, and as the dollar held at a six-week high.

The lira weakened to 6.2025 by 0839 GMT, compared to Wednesday’s close of 6.0500.

The currency has lost around 40 percent of its value this year on concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan’s grip on monetary policy and a diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.