ISTANBUL, May 4 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened as far as 4.24 against the dollar on Friday, nearing the record low which it touched a day earlier after data showed consumer price inflation jumped more than expected in April.

At 0618 GMT, the lira stood at 4.2380 against the U.S. currency. It hit an all-time low of 4.2487 on Thursday after the release of figures showing inflation climbed to almost 11 percent year-on-year in April. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)