Turkish lira eases against dollar, minister warns on sanctions

ISTANBUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened on Tuesday as investors weighed up Turkey’s efforts to handle its rift with the United States after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak warned that U.S. trade sanctions against it could destabilise the Middle East.

At 0435 GMT, the lira stood at 6.1750 against the dollar, easing from a close of 6.1200 on Monday, when it weakened to near 6.3 before rebounding in its first day of trade after a week-long holiday. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)