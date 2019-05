ISTANBUL, May 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira strengthened further below 6.0 against the dollar in early trade on Monday, extending gains late last week, with two sources saying state banks sold around $4.5 billion last week.

The lira stood at 5.9685 against the U.S. currency at 0505 GMT, firming from a close of 5.9955 on Friday, having hit its weakest level in more than seven months at 6.2460 on Thursday. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler)