October 18, 2019

Turkish lira firms against dollar after Turkey-U.S. deal on Syria

ISTANBUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed against the dollar in early trade on Friday after Turkey agreed to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a “safe zone” Ankara had sought to capture.

The lira strengthened to 5.8180 against the U.S. currency by 0431 GMT from a close of 5.8250 a day earlier. Early on Thursday, the lira had stood around 5.9 before gaining strongly late in the day as news of the deal emerged. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

