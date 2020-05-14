Turkish lira firms on swap line optimism

ISTANBUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira firmed some 0.25% against the dollar on Thursday, maintaining a firmer trend on optimism over possible swap lines being established with foreign central banks, after the currency hit an all-time low last week.

The lira stood at 6.9625 against the dollar at 0754 GMT, firming from a close of 6.9790 on Wednesday. Earlier, it firmed as much as 6.9500. It had touched 7.2690 last week, the lowest level on record. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)