ISTANBUL, March 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira strengthened to 5.6775 against the dollar in early trade on Monday, having tumbled more than 4 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day fall since a currency crisis took hold last August.

The lira had weakened as far as 5.8490 against the U.S. currency on Friday before rebounding to close at 5.7625. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)