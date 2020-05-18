Turkish lira holds firm below 6.9 against dollar

ISTANBUL, May 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded slightly firmer below 6.9 against the dollar on Monday, holding onto gains late last week on a report that the government held talks with counterparts in Tokyo, London and elsewhere over new possible foreign funding.

The currency, which hit a record low of 7.269 earlier in May, stood at 6.8975 against the dollar at 0512 GMT. It firmed late Thursday after a Reuters report that Turkey was in talks with Japan and the United Kingdom on setting up currency swap lines, and with Qatar and China on expanding existing facilities. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Editing by Daren Butler)