Turkish lira recovers ground after touching weakest since Dec. 25

ISTANBUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira currency recovered some ground but was still trading weaker on the day after touching its lowest point this year overnight, pressured by global worries over rising U.S. bond yields and concerns about inflation climbing.

The lira stood at 7.5250 against the dollar by 0429 GMT, off about 0.2% from Thursday’s close. Overnight, it touched 7.5900, its lowest since Dec. 25. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)