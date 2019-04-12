Turkish lira slides again, down 3 pct so far this week

ISTANBUL, April 12 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to as much as 5.80 against the dollar on Friday, following dwindling confidence in the country’s currency and amid disappointment over an economic reform plan unveiled by Turkey’s finance minister this week.

Friday’s low marks a 3 percent drop from last Friday’s close of 5.62.

On Thursday, the lira weakened 1.2 percent following a lukewarm reaction on Wednesday to Finance Minister Berat Albayrak’s package of economic reforms, notably a plan to provide 28 billion lira ($4.9 billion) to recapitalise state banks.

On Friday, Turkey’s central bank corrected its figures of foreign currency deposits held by locals to $181.88 billion, a day after it announced it had dipped to $181.13 billion.

Analysts say Turks converting their savings into foreign currencies have signaled a decline of confidence in the lira. (Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)