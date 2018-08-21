FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 4:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish lira slightly firmer after Trump vows 'no concessions'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira firmed to 6.07 against the dollar on Tuesday from a close of 6.0865, shrugging off comments by U.S. President Donald Trump ruling out agreeing to any demands from Turkey to gain the release of a detained American pastor.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, Trump said he was not concerned that his tough stance could end up hurting European and emerging market economies. Turkish markets are closed this week for a public holiday to mark the Islamic Eid Al-Adha festival. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Sarah Dadouch)

