ISTANBUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded at 5.71 against the dollar on Monday after the White House press secretary said Turkey will soon be moving forward with its operation into northern Syria and that U.S. armed forces will not support it or be involved.

The Turkish currency eased slightly from a close of 5.70 on Friday. The U.S. statement came after President Donald Trump spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan by telephone. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)