ISTANBUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened 0.2% against the dollar on Monday, after hitting its weakest level since September 2018 as the spread of the coronavirus weighed on sentiment.

The lira stood at 6.5650 to the dollar by 0500 GMT, from Friday’s close of 6.5480. It briefly hit 6.5780 during overnight trade. The lira has lost about 9% of its value against the U.S. currency this year. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)