August 27, 2018 / 4:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish lira steady as markets reopen with eye on U.S. row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded flat against the dollar on Monday as markets reopened after last week’s holiday, with investor attention set to refocus on a bitter dispute between Ankara and Washington over an American pastor being tried in Turkey.

The lira, which has weakened 37 percent against the U.S. currency this year, stood at 6.00, unchanged from Friday’s close and the level a week ago when Turkish markets closed for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
