Turkish lira steady following rebound from record low levels

ISTANBUL, May 8 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was steady on Friday, after hitting a record low in the previous session, as investors were cautious about depleted currency reserves and the need for foreign financing as the COVID-19 pandemic hits the economy.

The currency stood at 7.1050 at 0600 GMT, easing slightly from a close of 7.1000 on Thursday, when it hit an all-time low of 7.2690.

The lira has lost some 18% this year under pressure from the novel coronavirus, which has killed 3,641 people in Turkey.

Market concerns had been stoked by comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker late on Wednesday, which traders interpreted as ruling out a Fed swap line to cushion Ankara’s depleted reserves.

On Thursday, Turkey’s banking watchdog blocked BNP Paribas, Citibank and UBS from making lira transactions, saying they were unable to fulfil lira liabilities in due time.

State-owned Anadolu news agency had reported the watchdog was launching legal action against London-based institutions it said had mounted a “manipulative attack” on the lira. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)