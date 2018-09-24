Turkish lira strengthens after U.S. remarks on detained pastor

ISTANBUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s currency firmed more than 3 percent against the dollar on Monday, boosted after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he expected discussions with Turkish officials this week about a U.S. pastor on trial in Turkey.

Turkey’s lira has tumbled 40 percent against the dollar this year, hit by concerns about President Tayyip Erdogan’s grip on monetary policy and, more recently, the diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington.

Pompeo, speaking in New York, said he expects U.S. talks with Turkish officials to take place this week to discuss the detained pastor, Andrew Brunson.

The lira firmed as far as 6.0575 against the dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 6.2900. (Reporting by Sarah Dadouch and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)