Turkish lira trades weaker, touching August 2018 levels

ISTANBUL, April 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded weaker against the dollar on Monday, hitting levels last seen in August 2018 as the spread of the coronavirus weighed on sentiment.

The currency stood at 6.7510 against the greenback at 0431 GMT, weaker than 6.7410 on Friday’s close. The lira has lost about 12% of its value against the U.S. currency this year.

Turkey’s death toll from the coronavirus rose to total 574, and confirmed cases rose to 27,069, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tom Hogue)