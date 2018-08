ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded at 6.73 against the dollar on Friday, weakening more than 1 percent from the close a day earlier when it tumbled after news that central bank deputy governor Erkan Kilimci is leaving the bank.

The lira closed at 6.6500 on Thursday and touched a level of 6.8994 overnight before rebounding to the current level of 6.73.