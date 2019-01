ISTANBUL, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened against the dollar on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned it would devastate Turkey economically if it attacks a Kurdish militia in Syria.

The lira, which lost nearly 30 percent of its value against the dollar last year, eased to 5.49 against the U.S. currency by 0454 GMT from a close of 5.4540 on Friday.