September 3, 2018 / 5:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish lira weakens ahead of inflation data

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira eased against the dollar on Monday, ahead of August inflation data to be announced by Turkey’s statistics institute later in the day.

The lira traded at 6.6000 at 0508 GMT, weakening from Friday’s close of 6.5483.

The currency has lost around 42 percent of its value this year due to a sell-off accelerated by a diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington over the trial of American pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

