Turkish lira weakens further as Syria conflict worries weigh

ISTANBUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slipped against the dollar on Friday, hitting its weakest level in regular trade since last May, as the conflict in neighbouring Syria’s Idlib region continued to unsettle investors.

The lira touched a level of 6.11 against the U.S. currency, compared to a close on Thursday of 6.1005. It has lost 2.6% of its value against the dollar this year, on top of a 36% depreciation in the last two years.

The currency has lost ground in nine of the last 12 trading days, in part as investors globally looked for safer assets and drove up the dollar in the face of the spreading coronavirus. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)