ISTANBUL, June 19 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened some 1 percent on Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the United States is weighing three sanctions packages to punish Turkey over its purchases of the Russian S-400 defence system.

The lira stood at 5.8700 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening from Tuesday’s close of 5.8265. Earlier, it weakened as far as 5.9250. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)