Turkish lira weakens slightly as U.S. standoff drags on

ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened slightly against the dollar in quiet holiday trade on Friday as a bitter standoff dragged on between Ankara and Washington over the fate of an American pastor being tried in Turkey.

The lira eased to 6.1079 against the U.S. currency from a close of 6.0950, having weakened 1 percent on Thursday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman accused the United States of waging “economic war”.

Trading volumes were thin and probably largely offshore as Turkish markets are closed all week for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. They will reopen on Monday. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)