Turkish lira weakens slightly towards record low

ISTANBUL, May 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened against the U.S. dollar slightly on Thursday, edging towards a record low that it hit in a currency crisis in 2018, dragged down by investor concern over the financial and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lira weakened to 7.2100 against the dollar by 0442 GMT. It had hit a record low of 7.24 in August 2018.

The lira has lost some 18% this year under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 3,584 people in Turkey, although spread of the virus has slowed in the last two weeks. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tom Hogue)