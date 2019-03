ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 1 percent to 5.4 against the dollar on Thursday, with losses limited after sources said Turkey will keep directing banks to withhold lira liquidity from a key foreign market until after Sunday’s local elections.

The lira stood at 5.3990 against the U.S. currency at 0427 GMT, easing from 5.33 at the end of Wednesday. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Editing by Daren Butler)