Detained In Myanmar
August 17, 2018 / 4:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish lira weakens to 5.86, U.S. warns of more sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to 5.86 against the dollar on Friday from a close of 5.8150 as investors weighed up a U.S warning that Turkey should expect more economic sanctions unless it hands over detained American pastor Andrew Brunson.

The lira has weakened 35 percent against the dollar this year, with losses fuelled by the deterioration in ties between the NATO allies. It has rebounded strongly from a record low of 7.24 which it hit at the start of this week. (Reporting by Canan Sevgili; Editing by Daren Butler)

