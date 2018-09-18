FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish lira weakens to 6.35 against dollar

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira slipped against the dollar on Tuesday as investors remained uneasy about President Tayyip Erdogan’s influence on economic policy after his call for the main opposition party’s role in the country’s biggest lender to be investigated.

The lira stood at 6.3475 to the dollar at 0602 GMT, off a low of 6.3625 and weakening from a close of 6.3150 on Monday. The declines this week have erased most of the gains made after Thursday’s 6.25 percentage point rate hike.

Reporting by Daren Butler; editing by Jason Neely

