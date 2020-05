ISTANBUL, May 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira lost 0.5% against the dollar in holiday trade on Friday and breached the 7.0 level near which it has traded in the last two weeks, hitting its weakest level since a currency crisis in August 2018.

At 0851 GMT, the lira stood at 7.0175, off a low of 7.0250. Turkish markets were closed on Friday for the May 1 public holiday.