Turkish lira weaker ahead of Q2 GDP data

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira eased on Monday, ahead of 2018 Q2 gross domestic product data to be announced by the official statistics institute.

The lira stood at 6.4200 to the dollar at 0801 GMT, weakening from Friday’s close of 6.4146. The currency has lost around 40 percent of its value this year on concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan’s grip on monetary policy and, more recently, over a diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)