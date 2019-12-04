Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate rises to 77.35 in November -cenbank

ISTANBUL, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira rose to 77.35 in November from 76.94 a month earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

In 2018, the rate fell below 80 for the first time since the central bank started publishing the data in January 2003 and hit a record low of 62.51 in September 2018.

The rate, announced by the central bank, measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey’s trading partners. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Ece Toksabay)