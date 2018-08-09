UPDATE 1-Turkish lira hits record low as Turkey-U.S. concerns weigh

(Updates with new low)

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira touched a fresh record low against the dollar on Thursday, weakening some 2.5 percent from Wednesday’s close after a Turkish delegation met U.S. officials to try to resolve disputes between the two NATO allies.

The lira stood at 5.4150 against the dollar at 0730 GMT, after hitting a record low of 5.44.

The lira has lost nearly a third of its value this year, fuelled by concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan’s grip on monetary policy and, more recently, a widening rift between Turkey and the United States.

A Turkish delegation met U.S. State Department and Treasury officials on Wednesday, though there were no signs of a breakthrough after the hour-long talks.

The two countries are at odds over mainly about the continued detention of U.S. evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson over terrorism charges while his trial continues in western Turkey.

Ankara and Washington also disagree over their military interventions in the Syrian war, Turkey’s plan to buy missile defence systems from Russia and the U.S. conviction of a Turkish state bank executive on Iran sanctions-busting charges in January.

The main BIST 100 index was down 1.08 percent.