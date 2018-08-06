UPDATE 1-Turkish lira hits record low of 5.12 against dollar

(Adds details, background.)

ISTANBUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday, reflecting investor concerns about a widening diplomatic rift between the United States and Turkey.

The currency fell as low as 5.12 before recovering slightly to 5.1060 by 0546 GMT.

The rift has long weighed on sentiment, and tensions were exacerbated last week when Washington imposed sanctions on two of President Tayyip Erdogan’s ministers over the trial of an American pastor accused of backing a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

The two countries are NATO allies and major trading partners.

The lira has lost more than 25 percent of its value this year, battered by rising inflation and concerns over the central bank’s independence in the face of Erdogan’s call for lower interest rates.

He said the move by Washington was disrespectful, and that Turkey would retaliate by freezing assets of U.S. ministers.

Bilateral relations have plummeted over the fate of the pastor, Andrew Brunson, who was held in a Turkish prison for 21 months until he was transferred to house arrest.

Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, faces up to 35 years in jail if found guilty of the charges, which he denies.