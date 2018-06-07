UPDATE 1-Turkish lira rallies as central bank hikes policy rate 125 bp

(updates prices after central bank rate hike)

ISTANBUL, June 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira rallied around 2 percent against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank hiked its policy rate by a more-than-expected 125 basis points

At 1127 GMT, the lira stood at 4.4740 against the dollar, firming from a close of 4.5560 on Wednesday. It is 15 percent weaker so far this year but has recovered from a record low of 4.9290 hit on May 23.

Turkey’s central bank raised its benchmark repo rate by 125 basis points to 17.75 percent on Thursday, following up on last month’s dramatic increase with more tightening after inflation spiked.

Worries about President Tayyip Erdogan’s influence over monetary policy after the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections have driven losses in the lira.

The central bank hiked interest rates by 3 percentage points at an emergency meeting last month and it said it would return to using the one-week repo rate as its benchmark, giving the ailing currency a boost.

In a Reuters poll, eleven out of 16 economists predicted the bank would hike its one-week repo rate, with five each forecasting increases of 50 and 100 basis points.

One economist predicted an increase of 75 basis points and another five forecasted no change to the benchmark rate.

The compound yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell to 14.83 percent from 15.22 percent beforehand.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.76 percent to 98,360 points. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)