UPDATE 1-Turkish lira touches record low for second day running on inflation

ISTANBUL, May 4 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to a record low for the second straight day on Friday, slipping to 4.2499 against the dollar, as concerns about the central bank’s inability to rein in double-digit inflation continue to hit sentiment.

Inflation climbed to almost 11 percent year-on-year in April, data showed on Thursday, stoked by the lira’s fall of some 10 percent against the dollar this year. Double-digit inflation is Turkey’s most pressing economic problem, and a growing worry for President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party as they head into elections on June 24.

Erdogan, a self-described “enemy of interest rates”, has repeatedly called for lower borrowing costs to fuel loan growth and boost the economy. The central bank’s reluctance to tighten has exacerbated concerns that it is under political pressure.

The lira was at 4.2497 against the dollar as of 0953 GMT after earlier hitting 4.2499, its lowest on record.

