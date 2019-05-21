UPDATE 1-Turkish lira weakens after cenbank repos resume, FX purchase move

(Adds central bank moves, consumer confidence, shares)

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler

ANKARA/ISTANBUL, May 21 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened on Tuesday after the central bank lowered the swap market lira interest rate and opened a repo auction for the first time in nearly two weeks, reversing a policy tightening step it had taken to support the currency.

A currency crisis last year wiped nearly 30% off the lira’s value against the dollar. It has lost some 12% this year on concerns over ties with Washington and a re-run of Istanbul’s mayoral election next month.

The lira weakened as far as 6.0860 against the U.S. currency after the central bank moves, compared with a close of 6.0315 on Monday. At 0843 GMT, it stood at 6.0680.

The central bank opened a 17 billion lira ($2.8 billion) repo, the first since suspending them on May 9. It lowered the lira interest rate in swap transactions to 24% from 25.5%. Bankers said the moves will gradually lower the average cost of funding back to the bank’s policy rate of 24% from 25.5%.

The steps came as investors weighed up Turkey’s banking watchdog decision to impose a settlement delay for FX purchases of more than $100,000 by individuals. Bankers said that move could raise concerns about capital controls.

A BDDK watchdog letter sent to banks on Monday said the settlement date for those purchases of more than $100,000 - or equivalent in other currencies - will be the following day.

“Not a particularly encouraging sign - people will worry that this is beginning down the road towards capital controls,” said Timothy Ash, head of emerging market research at Blue Bay Asset Management.

Beste Naz Sullu, of Gedik Investment, said: “There are efforts to take some steps that will block speculative forex demand. Yesterday the BDDK took such a move. But the market does not like measures such as this much.”

Authorities have recently taken unorthodox steps to protect the currency, including state banks selling dollars. Ankara also raised a tax on some foreign exchange sales to 0.1% from zero last week to discourage Turks converting savings to foreign currencies.

The latest move, effective from Tuesday, is aimed at “contributing to the stable operation of financial markets and the effective operation of the loan system and the prevention of potential speculative transactions”, the BDDK letter said.

Turks have flocked to foreign currencies in the months since last year’s crisis hit its peak in August, when the lira fell as much as 42% against the dollar.

The lira woes helped tip the economy into recession last year and Turkish Statistical Institute data on Tuesday showed consumer confidence tumbled to 55.3 points in May, the lowest level since the data was first published in 2004.

The main share index fell 0.89 percent. (Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Dominic Evans)