UPDATE 1-Turkish lira weakens again after rocky pre-election week

ISTANBUL, March 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened again on Friday after a volatile week that echoed last year’s currency crisis and could weigh on Turks voting in local elections this weekend.

Turkey’s currency was down about 1 percent after having tumbled 5 percent on Thursday. The weakness, after a strong rebound earlier in the week, reflected a return of liquidity to a key London foreign-exchange market where investors use swaps to hedge and settle positions.

Among an array of tactics used to stabilize things since an initial selloff last Friday, the government had directed banks to temporarily starve the London market of lira liquidity, according to officials.

In a TV interview late on Thursday, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Turkish banks were providing billions of lira to foreign markets and added that the normalisation in market conditions, both locally and in London, had begun. .

The lira stood at 5.6400 against the dollar at 0733 GMT after closing at 5.5825 on Thursday, when it weakened as far as 5.6465. Last year, it tumbled almost 30 percent against the U.S. currency.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is campaigning hard for his ruling AK Party that could lose control of Ankara and other major cities after the nationwide municipal elections on Sunday. He has blamed the currency’s weakness on attacks by the West.

The Turkish liquidity squeeze pushed the London swap rate to a record 1,200 percent on Wednesday but has since it slid back to more normal levels and was 27 percent Friday, as lira-starved foreign investors flocked back in.

The weekly swap rate stood at 90 percent.

Separate data showed Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell 63.1 percent year-on-year in February to $2.13 billion, with a slight increase in exports compared to the same period last year.

Albayrak, speaking to Turkish broadcaster NTV, said Turkey would enter a reform period after the elections. A reform framework may be announced in the week of April 8 if the plan is ready, he said.

The lira has been hit by a lack of confidence among Turks, leading them to snap up record holdings of dollars and gold. Uneasy relations with the United States and concerns about post-election government policy also hurt sentiment.

Turkey’s main BIST 100 index was up 0.25 percent on Friday while the banking index, which was hit hardest this week, was up 1.5 percent.

Erdogan, addressing young voters on Thursday, said some banks were playing a game with the currency ahead of the elections and he renewed his calls for lower interest rates despite double-digit inflation and a weak lira.