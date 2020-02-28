UPDATE 2-Turkey bans shorting, lira slides to 17-month low after troops killed in Syria

(Updates lira price)

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira slid to a 17-month low on Friday and the regulator banned short selling across all Turkish stocks for a day, after an air strike in Syria killed 33 Turkish soldiers and Ankara said it will no longer stop refugees from reaching Europe.

The lira stood at 6.2475 against the dollar at 0633 GMT, weakening 0.65% from a close of 6.2080 on Thursday, bringing its losses so far this year to nearly 5%. It is at its weakest level in regular trade since September 2018.

In a “flash crash” in Asian trade on Aug. 26 last year, the lira briefly hit 6.47 when liquidity was very low.

The Turkish Capital Markets Board said it had banned short selling on all shares listed on the Istanbul bourse on Friday. It has taken similar steps in the past in times of high volatility, including last year.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Syria and President Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Turkey would launch a full-scale offensive to repel Syrian forces unless they pulled back from Turkish observation posts in the region.

The killing of 33 Turkish soldiers, in an air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria’s Idlib province, raised the Turkish military death toll in the region to 54 this month.

Turks raised their foreign currency holdings to a record high last week and the lira has since weakened for nine straight days as concerns grow over the military push in Syria and the global spread of the coronavirus.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose to 12.66% on Thursday from 12.47 on Wednesday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 4.13% on Thursday to 110,418.37 points. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler, Jonathan Spicer and Himani Sarkar)