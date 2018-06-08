UPDATE 2-Turkish lira eases after rate hike-driven gains, bank stocks drop

(Adds details, updates prices)

ISTANBUL, June 8 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 1 percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after rallying in the wake of the central bank’s larger-than-expected 125 basis point hike in its policy rate.

Bank stocks fell more than 2 percent after Moody’s downgraded and placed on review for further downgrade the ratings of 17 Turkish lenders, the latest in a series of ratings agency steps to hit investor sentiment.

The lira stood at 4.5300 against the dollar at 0837 GMT, easing from a close of 4.4850 on Thursday. It has weakened 15 percent this year, but is well off a record low of 4.9290 which it hit before a previous rate hike on May 23.

At Thursday’s monetary policy committee meeting, the bank raised its one-week repo rate to 17.75 percent, just over two weeks after a 3 percentage point tightening after inflation spiked.

The central bank’s latest steps had removed question marks over policy and boosted confidence, but recent ratings agency statements on Turkey countered the optimism, said a forex desk manager at one bank.

“It appears that after the Turkish central bank decision, the most important determinant in the markets will be the election agenda,” he said.

Last month’s slide in the lira was driven by concerns that President Tayyip Erdogan will exert more influence on monetary policy after elections on June 24 that will herald a switch to an executive presidential system.

Erdogan, a fierce critic of high interest rates, wants to spur credit growth and construction with lower borrowing costs in order to boost economic growth. Economists fear the economy is overheating.

The fall in banking shares weighed on the main BIST 100 share index, which was 1.7 percent lower at 96,931 points.

“The downgrades reflect Moody’s view that the operating environment in Turkey has deteriorated, with negative implications for the institutions’ funding profile,” Moody’s said in its downgrade late on Thursday.

The government was quick to counter that view, with Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek taking to Twitter to defend the banking sector, saying lenders were well-capitalised, had strong asset quality and profitable.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 15.11 percent on Friday, down from 15.26 percent in spot trade on Thursday. (Reporting by Daren Butler and Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Dominic Evans and David Dolan)