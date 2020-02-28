UPDATE 3-Turkish stocks tumbled despite ban on shorting, lira slides to 17-month low

(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s stocks plunged 10% at open on Friday, even as the regulator imposed a one-day ban on short selling, and the Turkish lira slid to its weakest level in almost 1-1/2 years after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike in Syria.

Ankara responded to the strike by Syrian government forces by saying it would no longer story refugees from Syria reaching Europe, a move that would reverse a pledge Turkey made to the European Union in 2016 and could quickly draw Western powers into the crisis.

The lira, slid to a 17-month low, trading at 6.2230 against the dollar at 0732 GMT, down 0.25% from a close of 6.2080 on Thursday, bringing its losses so far this year to some 4%. It hit its weakest level in regular trade since September 2018.

In a “flash crash” in Asian trade on Aug. 26 last year, the lira briefly hit 6.47 when liquidity was very low.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 6.15% on Thursday to 103,621.75 points. The banking index traded 7.44% lower at 0739 GMT.

Trading circuit breakers were applied to several stocks on the exchange.

The Turkish economy grew 6.0% year-on-year in the fourth quarter and nearly 1% in 2019 as a whole, data showed on Friday, rebounding strongly as it shook off the effects of a recession following a 2018 currency crisis.

The Turkish Capital Markets Board said it had banned short selling on all shares listed on the Istanbul bourse on Friday. It has taken similar steps in the past in times of high volatility, including last year.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Syria and President Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Turkey would launch a full-scale offensive to repel Syrian forces unless they pulled back from Turkish observation posts in the region.

The killing of 33 Turkish soldiers, in an air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria’s Idlib province, raised the Turkish military death toll in the region to 54 this month.

Turks raised their foreign currency holdings to a record high last week and the lira has since weakened for nine straight days as concerns grow over the military push in Syria and the global spread of the coronavirus.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose to 12.66% on Thursday from 12.47 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler, Jonathan Spicer and Himani Sarkar)