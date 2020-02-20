UPDATE 4-Turkish assets weaken on Syria tensions, state meddling in FX market

(Recasts lead, adds quotes)

ISTANBUL/LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira, shares and bonds all weakened on Thursday as investors fretted over rising tensions in Syria’s Idlib region and the fallout from state interventions in the currency market.

The lira stood at 6.1052 against the dollar at 1618 GMT, compared to its close of 6.0845 on Wednesday. It is currently at its weakest levels in regular trade since last May.

The currency - which remains somewhat fragile after a crisis in 2018 briefly halved its value - has fallen in seven of the last ten trading days.

In the last few weeks Turkey has funnelled troops and equipment to Idlib and threatened to halt advances by Russia-backed Syrian government forces.

At the same time, threatened U.S. sanctions still loom over Ankara’s acquisition last year of Russian S-400 missile defences.

Investors and traders say Turkish state banks have been renewing attempts to intervene to buffer the lira after they sold tens of billions of dollars over the past year.

“The market is nervous that they can’t keep selling dollars as it’s not sustainable and the currency is on a depreciating trend,” said Richard House, CIO emerging market debt, Allianz Global Investors.

“The macro policy mix in Turkey is very similar to the last crisis with loose monetary policy, strong credit growth and loose fiscal policy.”

Turkey’s lira was hit by crisis in 2018 when it shed nearly 30% against the dollar. It skidded 11% last year, with the biggest slide between March and May, as interventions began.

“I can see why the Turkish authorities would want a weaker currency - to help the CA (current account) adjustment and underpin growth, but guess they would want a managed weakening, which explains the ‘intervention’ we are seeing,” Tim Ash, emerging markets senior sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said in emailed comments.

Central bank gross reserves stood at $75.5 billion as of Feb. 14, from $74.5 billion a week earlier, central bank data shows. Net reserves are down around $10 billion year to date.

Other Turkish assets also suffered on Thursday. The main BIST 100 share index, which fell more than 3%. The banking index was down 4.83%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose to 12.03% from 11.57% on Wednesday. It had recently fallen below 10% from a level of 21% last May.

A strong U.S. dollar as well as geopolitical tensions are behind the move, an FX trader in a bank said.

“The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and pressure over the Japanese Yen, a safe-haven currency, due to proximity to the virus brings more pressure on lira,” the trader said.

In a “flash crash” in Asian trade on Aug. 26 last year, the lira briefly hit a level of 6.47 when liquidity was very low.

In a "flash crash" in Asian trade on Aug. 26 last year, the lira briefly hit a level of 6.47 when liquidity was very low.