FILE PHOTO: A logo of Turkey's Central Bank (TCMB) is pictured at the entrance of the bank's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Monday the country’s current account deficit in August widened to $4.631 billion.

The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $4.6 billion.

In July, the current account deficit was $1.943 billion.

In 2019 Turkey’s current account surplus was $1.674 billion.